Posting from PSC list: HC slams KSRTC MD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the statements made by the KSRTC managing director on the alleged difficulty in implementing a court order, a Division Bench of the High Court refused to entertain the plea to extend by two months the implementation of its directive to dispense with the service of empanelled conductors who have not completed 10 years’ service and also 120 days of minimum service a year and appoint those advised by the Public Service Commission in their places.

A Division Bench comprising Justice V Chitambaresh and Justice R Narayana Pisharadi adjourned the case to Monday cautioning KSRTC the consequences would be drastic if orders are disobeyed. In its petition, the KSRTC submitted the corporation had as many as 4,071 such empanelled conductors. The services of some of these persons would be required to deal with emergency situations. Therefore, if their services were dispensed with, it would lead to cancellation of trips and cause inconvenience to the public.