Home States Kerala

Posting from PSC list: HC slams KSRTC MD

A Division Bench comprising Justice V Chitambaresh and Justice R Narayana Pisharadi adjourned the case to Monday cautioning KSRTC the consequences would be drastic if orders are disobeyed.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the statements made by the KSRTC managing director on the alleged difficulty in implementing a court order, a Division Bench of the High Court refused to entertain the plea to extend by two months the implementation of its directive to dispense with the service of empanelled conductors who have not completed 10 years’ service and also 120 days of minimum service a year and appoint those advised by the Public Service Commission in their places.

A Division Bench comprising Justice V Chitambaresh and Justice R Narayana Pisharadi adjourned the case to Monday cautioning KSRTC the consequences would be drastic if orders are disobeyed. In its petition, the KSRTC submitted the corporation had as many as 4,071 such empanelled conductors. The services of some of these persons would be required to deal with emergency situations. Therefore, if their services were dispensed with, it would lead to cancellation of trips and cause inconvenience to the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp