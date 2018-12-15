Home States Kerala

The Last Meal: Quaker India and Culture Machine join hands for Feed a Child initiative

Produced in association with media company Culture Machine, the video is a real-life social experiment conducted on the streets of Mumbai.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

Youtube Screengrab from 'The Last Meal'.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Feed a Child initiative undertaken by Quaker India, the company released a film called ‘The Last Meal’ on Tuesday aimed at creating awareness on hunger among children.

WATCH: 

Produced in association with media company Culture Machine, the video is a real-life social experiment conducted on the streets of Mumbai. The film shows the privileged talking about their love for food, yet struggling to remember their most recent meal. In contrast, children from underprivileged backgrounds immediately recall their last meal, with some even stating pathetically that they had not eaten anything. The film ends poignantly with some children requesting a meal, as they are hungry.

Speaking about the initiative, Nobel Dhingra, brand head, Quaker, said, “It is disturbing that less than one-third of children in India receive adequate nutrition. Quaker Feed a Child is a social initiative that urges us all to make every festival or occasion more meaningful by pledging a fistful of nutrition to feed a child.”

TAGS
Quaker India Feed a Child Poverty The Last Meal

