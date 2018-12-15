Home States Kerala

CPM received 100 crores from BJP to split secular votes in Rajasthan Elections: Congress leader

In Pilibanga constituency, BJP candidate Darmendra Kumar had defeated his Congress rival Vinod Kumar for just 278 votes.

Rajasthan elections

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Former CPM MP and Congress leader A P Abdullakutty has alleged that the Prakash Karat faction in the CPM had received Rs 100 crore from the BJP in the recent elections in Rajasthan, to help split secular votes, which would have been polled against the BJP. In his Facebook post, Abdullakutty said he got this information from some of his former colleagues in the party in New Delhi, who told him the issue would be raised in the party by general secretary Sitaram Yechuri himself.

A P Abdullakutty

“The CPM had fielded candidates in Rajasthan in 28 seats and had secured over four lakh votes. It was the presence of the CPM which helped BJP win three seats as the presence of CPM had divided secular votes, which could have otherwise polled in favour of Congress,” said Abdullakutty.

In Pilibanga constituency, BJP candidate Darmendra Kumar had defeated his Congress rival Vinod Kumar for just 278 votes. Here, the CPM candidate had polled 2,659 votes. Though the party had not got their security deposit in most of the seats, the game they had played in Rajasthan would fetch the party crores of rupees. He said it was the Karat-Pinarayi duo who had conspired with BJP national president Amit Shah to divide secular votes, he said.

Rajasthan Elections Rajasthan BJP BJP

