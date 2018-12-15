Home States Kerala

This teacher is committed to promoting Arabic language

A Abdul Rahim, an Arabic teacher at the Government Fisheries school in Chaliyam, has always been committed to the promotion of Arabic language since his early days of teaching.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Melena Thomas
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A Abdul Rahim, an Arabic teacher at the Government Fisheries school in Chaliyam, has always been committed to the promotion of Arabic language since his early days of teaching.This 40-year-old teacher has over 100 Arabic language exhibitions, conducted across the state, to his credit. His exhibitions shed light on the history of Arabic language, growth and development of Arabic literature, Kerala’s contribution to Arabic language, works of Arabic calligraphy, currencies and coins, newspapers, magazines and books of Arab countries.

He also provides information regarding the career scope of learning Arabic language, universities and institutes offering courses and training in the language. “The first exhibition was conducted at the venue of the State School Arts festival in 2008,” said Abdul Rahim. “Exhibitions were conducted at the succeeding schools arts festivals, conferences and seminars on Arabic language and in many schools. The exhibit information boards are in Malayalam to help those people who do not understand Arabic language,” he said.

Rahim’s friend K Abdul Latheef, an Arabic teacher at the Nallur Narayana LP Basic school in Feroke, provides designing and technical support for the exhibitions.Rahim proudly says he was the first Arabic teacher in the 141-year-old Zamorin’s school, Tali in Kozhikode, during the 2005-08 period.  

Rahim, also the district secretary of Kerala Arabic Teachers Federation formed by Arabic teachers for the promotion of the language, says there are over 370 non-Muslim Arabic teachers in the state now.“Over the years, the language has gained popularity among the non-Muslim students and teachers as well,” he said. He has emerged winner at the state-level teaching aid and story writing competitions conducted by the General Education Department in five consecutive years. Rahim has also translated literary works of legendary writer Vaikom Muhammed Basheer and others to Braille.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp