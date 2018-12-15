This teacher is committed to promoting Arabic language

Melena Thomas By

KOZHIKODE: A Abdul Rahim, an Arabic teacher at the Government Fisheries school in Chaliyam, has always been committed to the promotion of Arabic language since his early days of teaching.This 40-year-old teacher has over 100 Arabic language exhibitions, conducted across the state, to his credit. His exhibitions shed light on the history of Arabic language, growth and development of Arabic literature, Kerala’s contribution to Arabic language, works of Arabic calligraphy, currencies and coins, newspapers, magazines and books of Arab countries.

He also provides information regarding the career scope of learning Arabic language, universities and institutes offering courses and training in the language. “The first exhibition was conducted at the venue of the State School Arts festival in 2008,” said Abdul Rahim. “Exhibitions were conducted at the succeeding schools arts festivals, conferences and seminars on Arabic language and in many schools. The exhibit information boards are in Malayalam to help those people who do not understand Arabic language,” he said.

Rahim’s friend K Abdul Latheef, an Arabic teacher at the Nallur Narayana LP Basic school in Feroke, provides designing and technical support for the exhibitions.Rahim proudly says he was the first Arabic teacher in the 141-year-old Zamorin’s school, Tali in Kozhikode, during the 2005-08 period.

Rahim, also the district secretary of Kerala Arabic Teachers Federation formed by Arabic teachers for the promotion of the language, says there are over 370 non-Muslim Arabic teachers in the state now.“Over the years, the language has gained popularity among the non-Muslim students and teachers as well,” he said. He has emerged winner at the state-level teaching aid and story writing competitions conducted by the General Education Department in five consecutive years. Rahim has also translated literary works of legendary writer Vaikom Muhammed Basheer and others to Braille.