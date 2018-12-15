Woman's sexual assault claims against MLA PK Sasi 'doubtful', says CPM probe report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM's internal probe report on the sexual abuse allegation against PK Sasi MLA says that the victim's claims are doubtful. It also has a sly innuendo that the complainant woman used to behave "socially" with all.

According to the report, the victim's claim that Sasi misbehaved with her at the party office cannot be believed since the office was crowded with workers and leaders at the said time of the incident.

The probe team found nothing unnatural in PK Sasi asking the woman to report at the area committee office on that day. It said that the MLA did not have any malicious intentions with regard to the woman. He gave Rs 5000 to her to pay the remuneration of volunteers. There are no eyewitnesses to the misbehaviour.

The report says that several leaders had given a statement that there was a conspiracy behind the allegation.

The report was prepared by the party central committee members PK Sreemathy and AK Balan, who is also the SC, ST Welfare minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The report was leaked out to the media after the CPM state secretariat sent a copy to the district secretariat as part of the party procedure.