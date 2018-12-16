Home States Kerala

 Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam comes out against hartals in Kerala

Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam has stated that hartals are creating major setbacks to the tourism sector.

Published: 16th December 2018 02:59 AM

Alphons Kannanthanam. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam has stated that hartals are creating major setbacks to the tourism sector. He was speaking at a function here on Saturday after inaugurating the eleventh Thikkurisi Foundation media awards.He said that according to World Travel and Tourism Council ranking, India is in third position after the US and China.

The tourism sector has generated a revenue of 234 billion dollars in the last financial year, he said, adding that there is a heavy potential for the tourism industry, which provides employment to a large number of people.

According to him, hartals are creating a major embarrassment to the sector. He added that even foreign tourists are suffering. He lauded the media for bringing to the fore basic issues facing the people.

Alphons Kannanthanam  Union Minister of State for Tourism BJP Hartals Sabarimala

