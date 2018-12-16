Home States Kerala

Controversy over Shailaja’s participation at World Ayurveda Congress

The minister’s office said that the said programme since its inception in 2002 has had the representation of successive state governments.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development KK Shailaja with CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The participation of Health Minister KK Shailaja at the ongoing eighth World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo in Ahmedabad has kicked up a political row in the state. While opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged Shailaja’s participation in a programme organized by an RSS-affiliated organization has brought into light the unholy nexus between RSS and CPM, her office has clarified the programme had the support of the Ministry of AYUSH and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS). 

“The Health Minister’s clarification it is a central programme is nothing but an eyewash,” said Ramesh. 
“A government order released in this regard clearly mentions the programme is organized by the World Ayurveda Foundation, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati which is affiliated to RSS,” he said, adding it is condemnable that the minister along with 16 government officials used the public money to participate in an RSS programme. He also alleged that the CPM had once come out against the programme and even called for its a boycott. 

The minister’s office said that the said programme since its inception in 2002 has had the representation of successive state governments. “When this programme was first launched, the state was represented by the then Chief Minister AK Antony. The uproar that is being raised now is a malicious one and out of vested interests,” said the statement. 

However, Vijnana Bharati secretary general A Jayakumar said that the controversy is an unwanted one as the programme is meant for the overall development of the AYUSH sector. At the same time, he also added that the Ayurveda Congress, as well as the expo, is the programme of Vijnana Bharati and the Ministry of AYUSH and CCRAS are playing the supportive role. 

Asked if the programme was represented by health ministers from other states, he said that other than the host state only the health minister of Kerala has turned up for the programme. He added that other states were represented by AYUSH secretaries and AYUSH directors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Health Minister KK Shailaja World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp