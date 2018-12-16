Home States Kerala

Gaurav Gill of Mahindra Adventure steals show on Day One

The take of Day One was the impressive performance by title favourite Gaurav Gill for Team Mahindra Adventure.

Published: 16th December 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

A contestant manoeuvering his car as he speeds through a rubber estate during the 2018 Edition Popular Rally on day one at Kuttikanam on Saturday | Albin Mathew

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KUTTIKANAM, IDUKKI : Misty hills of Kuttikanam reverberated with roaring sound of engines as the 2018 edition of Popular Rally - Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) got under way with title favourite Gaurav Gill of New Delhi in his Mahindra XUV 500 for Team Mahindra Adventure stealing the show and maintaining the lead after nine stages of the race ended on day one here on Saturday. Musa Sheriff of Kasargod is Gill’s navigator in the rally. 

Kerala driver Younus Illyas and his Bengaluru navigator Harish K N of ‘Race Concepts Motorsport’ came second in position after maintaining good timing in the overall INRC category throughout the nine stages with their Mitsubishi Cedia on day one. Driver Karan Kadur and navigator Nikhil Vittal Pal of Arka Motorsports secured the third position with their Volkswagen Polo.   As many as 35 teams from across the country are vying for the championship title in the two-day rally which will end on Sunday in a Super Special Stage (SSS) at HMT Colony Road, Kalamassery, in Ernakulam. 

On Saturday, nine special stages on the tarmac in the Mundakkayam-Kuttikanam sector in Idukki district witnessed a few drivers going off the road but finishing tight to take the fight to the grand culmination at the SSS in Kalamassery. As the cars vroomed on the roads covering the stages titled Rubber City, Mountain Challenge and Tea Garden, hundreds of people on either side of the tarmac cheered the drivers who had to be extra cautious as many a time people were seen getting on the roads despite repeated warnings. 

The most unfortunate story was that of Nibu Sayed’s Volkswagen Polo representing Chettinad Sporting when he lost control and rammed a culvert while negotiating a curve during Stage 3 of the rally on Saturday. Both Nibu Sayed and his navigator M Chandrashekar escaped unhurt but the car suffered heavy frontal damage. “I believe we can still go for a spin if we get the vehicle repaired. The engine has not suffered any damage, The front right shock and axle need to be changed,” said a confident Sayed after getting out of the vehicle. 

The take of Day One was the impressive performance by title favourite Gaurav Gill for Team Mahindra Adventure. He continued to keep a good time finish all throughout the nine stages in the day. Gill is also the most decorated racer with the APRC championship three times to his credit.

Meanwhile, two-time INRC champion Amittrajit Ghosh also representing Team Mahindra Adventure in his XUV 500 continued to put a tough challenge for the podium finish. Taking advantage of a better Day one than his teammate Amittrajit Ghosh, who has been pipped as a possible champion in this rally, Gaurav Gill was just unstoppable with better timing in all the stages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp