Govt raises a toast: To your health

This is one of the initiatives being considered in the proposed Toddy Board’s formation.

Published: 16th December 2018 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  For some time now, the state’s traditional toddy sector has been in the dumps. With the “very mild alcoholic beverage” not gaining popularity among tipplers, the government is planning to introduce toddy as a health drink and make it acceptable among public, irrespective of age and gender. 

This is one of the initiatives being considered in the proposed Toddy Board’s formation. Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said efforts will be made to change the public perception of toddy. “It’ll be promoted as a drink which could be consumed by people irrespective of gender and age,” he said.

According to the him, with the formation of the Board, distribution of pure toddy will be ensured in the state. In addition, the value-added products will be made from toddy and promoted, for which legislation will also be carried out.

