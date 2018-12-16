Home States Kerala

RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri granted anticipatory bail

The Thalasserry District Sessions Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri in connection with the violent incidents at Sabarimala.

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  The Thalasserry District Sessions Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri in connection with the violent incidents at Sabarimala. The bail was granted on two personal securities of Rs 50,000 and on conditions that he should appear before the investigative officer whenever required and not to indulge in any sort of activities to influence the witnesses.  

It was the Sannidhanam police which had charged case against Valsan for detaining Mridul Kumar and his grand mother who had reached the Sabarimala temple for the ‘choroonu’ of his baby on November 5. Both Valsan and BJP leader K Surendran were charged with conspiracy in connection with the incident.

