Home States Kerala

Rebuilding Kerala: State plans Rs 745-crore project with UN funding for lifting agri sector

A senior officer privy to the matter told Express, the state will also bargain with the agency before finalising the interest rate for the loan they offered. 

Published: 16th December 2018 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala was ravaged by the floods and landslides amid heavy rains (File| PTI)

By Dhinesh Kallungal 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flood has literally opened the ‘floodgate’ of national and international
agencies, with multilateral funding agencies flocking to the state to assess the impact of the flood and lend a helping hand to rebuild flood-torn sectors.

Among the various proposals received, the state government is zeroing in on the assistance offered by the
International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialised agency of the United Nations, for rebuilding the horticulture sector in the state.

According to Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar, the Agriculture Department has prepared a draft project to avail funding from the IFAD. As per the draft report, a project proposal of Rs 745 crore has been drafted with a contribution of Rs 500 crore from IFAD and the state would bear the remaining Rs 245 crore.

The draft project will be submitted to a committee headed by the Chief Secretary and once they have vetted the proposal, a detailed project report will be drafted with the cooperation of technical experts from the UN body and it will be submitted to the Centre for final approval. A senior officer privy to the matter told Express, the state will also bargain with the agency before finalising the interest rate for the loan they
offered.

At present, they suggest an interest rate of 4 to 6 per cent which has to be cut down to 2 to 3 per cent. “No agency would help us charging zero per cent interest for the loan, but certainly it is good for the state in the long run as the project is conceived with the vision of developing the sector in five years,” he said.

The department is planning the development of horticulture sector along with coconut sector under the project. The project also comprises planning of integrated agriculture in homesteads, financial assistance to flood-hit farmers, projects for agriculture services, agriculture infrastructure development projects, agriculture production and warehousing models in homesteads, revival of existing markets, arranging capital investment for running the markets, empowering agriculture production meetings, human resource developments (agro-service centre and agriculture action force), sustainable agriculture development by encouraging rural innovations, and promoting crops suited for homesteads, etc.

The flood damaged vegetables in around 10,859 ha in the state and the Horticulture Department and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) have also conceived a project to extend acreage
under cultivation of various crops such as hybrid vegetables, jackfruit, mango, tissue culture banana, pineapple, banana, strawberry, ginger, and turmeric.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala flood relief Rebuild Kerala IFAD United Nations Kerala horticulture Kerala farmers Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp