Younus gives Kerala big chance

Published: 16th December 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KUTTIKANAM, IDUKKI : Here is some good news for motorsport lovers in Kerala. As the Day One of 2018 Edition of Popular Rally - Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) - ended on Saturday, Kollam-based driver Younus Illyas of ‘Race Concepts Motorsport’ has managed to put up a good fight coming second in the overall INRC category after completing nine stages of the rally.

Younus and his Bengaluru navigator Harish K N in their Mitsubishi Cedia managed to maintain good timing right from the stage one of the rally giving tough competition to other contestants. Younus and his teammate now look forward to finishing top on the podium on Sunday when the titans will storm the tarmac in a Super Special Stage (SSS) at HMT Colony Road, Kalamassery.

“We maintained good timing in the first five stages and this helped us secure position two though we had a bad patch in the eighth stage due to inconsistent tyre air pressure. But somehow, we managed to maintain our composure and successfully completed all the nine stages with good timing. We hope to better our performance in the final two stages tomorrow and aspire for a good finish,” Younus added.

