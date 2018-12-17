Home States Kerala

Kerala government to fully digitise its salary payment

The Finance Department expects to complete the switch by March when the salary bills of 4.83 lakh employees would have been submitted in the new format.

Published: 17th December 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

digital services, network, graphics, cloud

Image for representational purpose only

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State government’s digitisation programme is set to reach a milestone with the electronic submission of salary bills and pension book. While the e-pension book will come into effect in the New Year, the e-submission of salary bills would be implemented in all departments by March, 2019.

Finance Secretary Manoj Joshi said switching to electronic platform will ease  procedures considerably.
“At present, it takes at least six months for the verification and authorisation of pension claims at the AG’s office. With the e-pension book, the  procedures will be completed in a few weeks,” he told Express.

The pilot phase was a success. “Drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) in 10 government departments are submitting e-bills now. Ten more will join the scheme this week. For the first few months, physical submission of bills will continue,” he said.

The Finance Department expects to complete the switch by March when the salary bills of 4.83 lakh employees would have been submitted in the new format. All DDOs will be given digital signature with OTP-based authentication using the the support of National Securities Depository Limited by January, 2019.

“Within a month transfers, charge handover, leave marking, PF loan application will all be made through SPARK software. The time delay for the processing of the pay-in slip of employees after a  transfer or promotion would come  down from the present 3-4 weeks  to just one week by March,” Joshi said.

“Kerala will become the first Indian state to achieve total digitisation of employees’  service-related procedures,” he  added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
salary payment digitise Manoj Joshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp