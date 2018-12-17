Enabling them to enjoy the bliss

Home States Kerala

By Jestin Abraham
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Access to the world’s pleasures and leisure is no more a big deal for differently-abled persons. Unlike in the past, they are not confined to bed, chair or house now as the world has become more ‘friendly’ to them. Still, finding the right life partner has been a worry.

Not any longer!  Kozhikode native T P Thasleen has come up with a matrimonial website exclusively for them.Launched a year ago, Marrystreet.com has thousands of profiles of young men and women, all differently-abled, from across the state and has played a vital role in helping many persons find life partners.

It was about a decade ago that Thasleen launched his first matrimonial website.“Since then, parents of various youngsters have come to me looking for suitable alliances for their children. It was then I realised the parents of differently-abled youngsters were finding it very difficult to get a perfect match for their son/daughter,” he said.Though many organisations and associations are there to help and support differently-abled persons, none has come forward to help people find a life partner.

“The helplessness of these parents made me worried. It was then I started a separate section on our website for differently-abled candidates.”“The response was really warming. In fact, I was taken aback when thousands of candidates started registering with our website. It was a new realisation for me. I never knew the seriousness of the issue. But then I realised that there are many differently-abled persons out in the state looking for suitable alliances,” he added. Marrystreet.com, an exclusive matrimonial website for differently-abled persons, was thus launched nearly a year back. As of now, the website has over 5,000 profiles and the entire service offered by it is free.

Also Marrystreet.com is arranging meetings across the state to help parents and youngsters meet the right people they look for. The group has so far arranged two such meetings --- one in Kozhikode city and at Vadakara.

“The last meeting held at Vadakara was very successful. About 200 candidates attended the meeting. About 14 people were able to find their right life partners at the spot. We are also receiving a lot of inquiries henceforth,” added Thasleen.

Marrystreet.com will be now holding various such meetings, including in Thrissur, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The group is also planning to associate with various organisations working for the betterment of differently-abled people in organising such meetings and spread the word about the website among more people.

