KPCC will be reorganised before LS polls: Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has confirmed of the reorganisation of the KPCC before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mullappally told reporters at DCC office, here, on Sunday the party needs strong leadership from the grassroots level to face the LS polls. “As far as Congress is concerned, the upcoming elections are crucial and a change in leadership is inevitable,” he said, adding the discussions upon the reorganisation were in its last phase in Delhi.