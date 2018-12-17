PSU officers in state to undergo special training

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To improve the operational efficiency and enhance the work culture of public sector units (PSU) in the state, a training programme is on the anvil. The programme, to be organised under the aegis of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), intends to cover 300 officers in the top, senior and middle levels of PSUs.

The training sessions that will be offered in batches will be handled by the Centre for Management Development (CMD) and HLL Management Academy (HMA).“The purpose of this kind of training might help the PSUs in the long run as the managerial staff will steer their respective units to the greener pastures of profitability,” said an officer of Department of Planning and Economic Affairs (DPEA).

“Though senior and middle-level officers were provided with such managerial training programmes on an annual basis, this is for the first time that the top level executives are included in the same.” According to the officer, the top level executives include managing directors, chief executive officers, and directors. CMD chairman SM Vijayanand said: “Based on an expression of interest invited in this regard we had submitted a proposal to the government for giving training to top-level executives.”

He further added: “Under the initiative, the officers will not only be provided with training in various management subjects, but will also be introduced to latest management techniques.”At the same time, it is learnt that while the training towards top-level executives will be carried out by CMD, the training to senior and middle-level officers will be provided by HLL Management.“The plan is such that one top-level executive from each PSU and two each officer from senior and middle-level management will be provided with the training.

“In the case of top-level executives, 100 will attend the session that is offered in four batches of 25 each. Whereas from senior and middle-level management 200 will attend the programme that is offered in eight batches of 25 each,” adds the DPEA officer.Earlier, the Industries Department had taken the stance that to improve the overall performance of the PSUs, sufficient budget allocation will be made for conducting research in product diversity, imparting training on efficient management and others.

As per a data presented by Industries Minister EP Jayarajan at the Assembly on the 40 PSU, which will be considered for audit this fiscal, only eight registered profit. It is said that the fund for the conduct of the training programme will be sourced from the current year’s budget allocation to BPE for Development of Human Resources and Performance Monitoring.