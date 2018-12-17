Home States Kerala

Rethink before holding wall of women, VS Achuthanandan to Central Committee

Achuthanandan said the recent Assembly poll results were an indicator of the shift in Indian politics.

Published: 17th December 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

V S Achuthanandan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPM leader and former chief minister VS Achuthanandan has advised the party Central Committee to rethink before conducting the human wall of women in association with caste organisations. In a note to the Central Committee (CC), Achuthanandan warned against compromising on the ideological position of the party for electoral gains. Allying with caste organisations for the second renaissance is a short-cut for electoral gains. Caste politics is dangerous and a double-edged sword, he said.

Achuthanandan said the recent Assembly poll results were an indicator of the shift in Indian politics. The unsatisfied workers and peasants have started to respond. The 48-hour strike scheduled for next month shows the seriousness of the new wave. Worker-peasant alliance is the declared stand of the party. There should be an action plan to pursue this goal. A separate CC meeting should be convened to discuss the formation and implementation of this strategy.

VS cited three reasons which he believe stand in the way of implementing the worker-peasant alliance. They were the inertia of the party machinery, short-cuts for parliamentary politics, and deviation from the party’s ideological position. The party has drifted away from the core issues, he said.

VS also called for an intelligent fight against the increasing influence of the Sangh Parivar in Kerala. The Sangh Parivar has made some advances in the past as well. At that time, the party could check its growth through legal, political and organisational efforts. But associating with caste organisations is definitely not the way, he said.

