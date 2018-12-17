State seeks extension of Jacob Thomas’ suspension

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government, it seems, is in no mood to take back former Vigilance chief Jacob Thomas. For the government has written to the Centre seeking an extension of his suspension. The letter was shot off by the Home Department as Jacob’s suspension will end by December 20. The pending Vigilance case against him is cited as the reason for the government’s move, sources said. The Vigilance inquiry was ordered against Jacob in connection with the purchase of a cutter suction dredger when he was director of Ports Department.