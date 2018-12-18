Government will abide by HC ruling: A K Saseendran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After the High Court slammed the KSRTC for the delay in terminating empanelled employees, Transport Minister A K Saseendran said here on Monday the state carrier has already begun sending orders to the empanelled employees notifying their termination from the job.

“There are about 4,000 empanelled employees in the KSRTC. The delay in terminating these employees is just a matter of time. We have to follow the procedures. Everybody has to be informed through a notice. We have already begun the process,” he said, adding a declaration would be filed in the High Court on Tuesday itself.

The minister said the KSRTC would mention in the declaration the practical difficulties it might have to face if the HC directive is implemented. “It is a known fact that the KSRTC is struggling owing to fund crunch. So the posting of about 4,000 persons from the PSC list will be a burden on the KSRTC.

Employees to protest

T’Puram: The joint forum of trade unions in the KSRTC has announced protest programmes against the mass sacking. A Secretariat march will be taken out on Friday. The march will raise the demands of reinstating the employees and government intervention to resolve the crisis in the corporation.