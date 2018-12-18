Home States Kerala

Women's wall: Ministers hit out at Manju Warrier for backing out from movement

With actor Manju Warrier backing out from the women’s wall movement, senior left leaders and ministers have come out against the actor.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 11:45 AM

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier. | File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With actor Manju Warrier backing out from the women’s wall movement, senior left leaders and ministers have come out against the actor. Her statement that she decided to stay away as the movement has a political colour irked many CPM leaders. 

In a sharp statement, Fisheries Minister Mercykutty Amma said the women’s wall is not being organised keeping the actor in mind. The minister asked the actor to clarity what the politics does it have.  Power Minister M M Mani also criticised the actor.

“Whether she attends or not, the women’s wall will not have any issue. As an artist, she can take whatever decision she wants to take,” said Mani. Senior CPM leader V Sivankutty also criticised the actor for her flip-flop. 

