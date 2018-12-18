Home States Kerala

NIA likely to take over probe into 10 missing from Kannur

One of the missing women is a relative of Shameer of Valapattanam is an accused in the Valapattanam IS case, in which several persons from different parts of Kannur joined the IS in Syria. 

Published: 18th December 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency (File photo | AFP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the investigation into the missing of 10 persons, including five children, from Kannur who are suspected to have left the country to join the Islamic State (IS). An NIA team has carried out a preliminary probe into the incident.
According to sources with the Ministry of Home Affairs, national investigating agencies, including the NIA and the Intelligence Bureau, are coordinating with the Kerala Police which is carrying out the probe at present. 

“The NIA headquarters has to give the directive to the agency to take over the probe. The Kerala Police have registered a missing persons case and are yet invoke to the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The police are tracking the persons to know whether they have travelled to the IS-controlled area or gone to West Asia for religious studies. The NIA and intelligence agencies are also coordinating with the police to track the group,” said a source.

ALSO READ | 30-year-old IS recruit from Kerala's Kannur killed in Syria 

The 10 missing persons include Poothapara native K Sajjad, his wife Shahina, their two children; Anwar, his wife Afseela and their three children and Kuruva native T P Nissam. The NIA is also checking whether the group has any connection with the accused persons in two cases registered at Valapattanam and Wandoor, in which a group moved to Syria via Iran last year. 

One of the missing women is a relative of Shameer of Valapattanam is an accused in the Valapattanam IS case, in which several persons from different parts of Kannur joined the IS in Syria. 

“The police have recorded the statements of relatives and close friends of the persons who are now missing. It is suspected the group wanted to lead a life based on Sharia law. Intelligence agencies will coordinate with the police in the UAE, Iran and Afghanistan to track the movement of the missing persons,” said a source.

ALSO READ | Intel agencies on alert as Islamic State modules in Kerala switch to Wickr app

The NIA in Kerala is already probing seven IS-related cases, while the NIA New Delhi unit has also registered an IS-related case involving a Kannur resident who attempted to join the terror group. 
In three cases, people from Kasargod and Palakkad moved to the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan to join the IS. Two cases are related to modules from Kannur and Malappuram moving to Syria to join the IS. In one case, a local group associated with the IS planned attacks in various locations in south India.

In total on record, more than 50 persons have moved to Syria and Afghanistan to join the IS. Agencies suspect the number will be much higher as people working in Gulf countries too might have joined the terrorist organisation, information of which is yet to be received.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Investigation Agency Kerala Police Islamic State

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp