Home States Kerala

Prasad had condemned student’s incarceration

They said the administration frame him for his political activism.  Prasad was first among the teachers to publicly condemn the Nagaraju’s arrest.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Vice-Chancellor G Gopa Kumar had divested Prasad Pannian of the post for openly sympathising with Dalit PhD scholar Ganthoti Nagaraju who was arrested and imprisoned for allegedly breaking a glass. 

In a Facebook post, Prasad, an associate professor, had said the issue should have been settled on the campus rather than criminalising the student for a minor misdemeanor. Gopa Kumar’s decision to suspend him on September 7 had attracted widespread condemnation. 

Nagaraju, a PhD scholar in the Department of Linguistic, was arrested after registrar A Radhakrishnan Nair pressed criminal charged against him for breaking the pane of a fire alarm cabinet in hostel on July 7. He got bail after spending five days in prison.

Students said the glass was not worth more than `500 and the cost could have been recovered from his caution deposit of `2,000. They said the administration frame him for his political activism.  Prasad was first among the teachers to publicly condemn the Nagaraju’s arrest.

“The judgment gives me immense happiness as it upholds the democratic values and right to freedom of expression particularly in public institutions,” said Prasad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp