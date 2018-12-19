IUML action against panchayat president

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The IUML district committee has decided to initiate action against Pallikkal panchayat president P Mithuna for sharing the dais with Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel. The decision was taken by the party district leadership on Tuesday after it received complaints from the local leadership.

“Party panchayat and Assembly constituency committees have approached us seeking action. They complained the president failed to obey the party’s direction. Appropriate action will be taken against him,” said party district general secretary U A Latheef.

It was on Monday, Mithuna attended the launching ceremony of a drinking water project at Unniyalparambu in Pallikkal panchayat, despite the requests of IUML local leaders to abstain from attending the programme.