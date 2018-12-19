Home States Kerala

IUML action against panchayat president

The IUML district committee has decided to initiate action against Pallikkal panchayat president P Mithuna for sharing the dais with Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel.

Published: 19th December 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The IUML district committee has decided to initiate action against Pallikkal panchayat president P Mithuna for sharing the dais with Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel. The decision was taken by the party district leadership on Tuesday after it received complaints from the local leadership. 

“Party panchayat and Assembly constituency committees have approached us seeking action. They complained the president failed to obey the party’s direction. Appropriate action will be taken against him,” said party district general secretary U A Latheef. 

It was on Monday, Mithuna attended the launching ceremony of a drinking water project at Unniyalparambu in Pallikkal panchayat, despite the requests of IUML local leaders to abstain from attending the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IUML district committee K T Jaleel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp