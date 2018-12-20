Home States Kerala

Cabinet effects major bureaucratic shake-up; Kottayam gets new Collector

In Wednesday's other decisions, KSTP project director Anand Singh has been given additional charge of CEO of Road Fund Board.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major shake-up of the bureaucracy's top echelons, the Cabinet on Wednesday gave PWD Principal Secretary  G Kamala Vardhana Rao additional charge of Department of Administrative Reforms. Similarly, KFC managing director Sanjeev Kaushik will hold additional charge of Finance Secretary (Expenditure) in place of incumbent Dr Sharmila Mary Joseph who will function as KSIDC MD when the present incumbent and   Industries Secretary  Sanjay M Kaul leaves for training. Sharmila will also hold the additional charge of Industries Secretary during Kaul's absence.

In Wednesday's other decisions, KSTP project director Anand Singh has been given additional charge of CEO of Road Fund Board. Rathan U Kelkar was made Special Secretary, Agriculture and he will hold additional charge of Food Safety Commissioner.

Kottayam Collector B S Thirumeni will be the new Higher Secondary director in place of P K Sudheer Babu who will take over as Kottayam Collector. B S Thirumeni will hold additional charge of Entrance Examination Commissioner.  The Cabinet gave its nod permission for organising a Professional Students' Summit which will be attended by 2,000 top-performing professional college students from the state at the Cusat campus on February 17.

Kerala University (alternative arrangement temporarily of the Senate and the Syndicate) Ordinance which was given the Cabinet nod will be forwarded to the Governor for promulgating an ordinance. Further, four existing ordinances which couldn't be passed as Bills in the last Assembly session will be forwarded to Governor for re-promulgation. 

The Kerala Madrasa Teachers' Welfare Fund Ordinance, 2018, The Kerala Public Service Commission (Additional Functions as respects the Services under the Waqf Board) Bill, 2018, the Kerala Co-operative Hospital Complex and the Academy of Medical Sciences (Taking over the Management and Administration) Bill, 2018, the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Second Amendment) Bill 2018 are the four ordinances to be forwarded to the Governor for re-promulgation.

The cost of airlifting Swathi Shah, a young biker who met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh during the all-India solo expedition for supporting flood-hit Kerala, which will come to around `9.6 lakh, will be borne by the government.  

Other decisions 

● An ITI at Pilicode in Kasargod 
● The Cabinet also decided to create 11 posts for the ITI
●  Four full-time sweeper posts will be created at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam, as part of making the  mortuary  operational
● Continuity for 49 posts in Kayamkulam, Pala, Kottayam, land acquisition units   
● A senior superintendent's post at Residential School under the Scheduled Castes Department at Chelakkara 
● Cancelled the previous Cabinet decision of creating 10 posts after changing the status of unaided M Ed course at Karmela Rani Training College as aided. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bureaucracy shake up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp