Commuters rail against getting stranded

KOCHI: Train passengers had a harrowing experience on Wednesday with most of the trains running on the Ernakulam-Thrissur route getting delayed by over two hours after a goods train got stranded at the mainline near Angamaly Yard following power failure.

A total of seven trains including the Island Express (T No 16526) and the Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger ( T No 56370) got delayed by up to three hours and its repercussions resulted in delaying the service of other trains plying on the route.

According to the official, it was around 6.50 am when the goods train which was going to Thrissur from Kottayam got stranded near Angamaly yard. The high-tension power cut off affected both lines.

“I boarded the train from Kozhikode to Ernakulam around 6 in the morning. But I could reach Ernakulam railway station only by noon as the train was halted near Angamaly for an hour. It was really a harrowing experience as I had to cancel all my plans,” said a passenger when he reached Ernakulam North Railway station.

Adding to the woes, a minor crack was discovered in the upline track near Chowara around 7.30 in the morning. A local resident detected the crack and informed the authorities, which also added to the delay. While the officials took nearly two hours to resolve the issue, it took nearly three hours for the electrical staff to restore the section.

Changes in pattern of train services

Kottayam: Due to line block to facilitate rail renewal and welding work at Edappally yard, changes will be made in the pattern of train services on December 21, 22, 23, and 24 as mentioned below.

The following trains will be fully cancelled on Friday:

Train No.56370 Ernakulam-Guruvayur passenger train.

Train No.56373 Guruvayur-Thrissur passenger train.

Train No.56374 Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train.

Train No.56375 Guruvayur-Ernakulam passenger train.

Cancellation of train services

Train No 22659 Kochuveli-Dehradun Express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 8.45 am on December 21 has been cancelled.

Train No. 22660 Dehradun-Kochuveli Express, scheduled to leave Dehradun at 5.50 am on December 24, has been cancelled.

The following trains will have a late start:

Train No 22149 Ernakulam-Pune Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 5.15 am, will leave ate by 45 minutes, at 6 am on December 21.

Train No 12617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 1.15 pm, will leave late by 30 minutes, at 1.45 pm on December 22, 23, and 24.

Diversion of train services

Train No. 12626 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express, scheduled to leave New Delhi on December 22 and 23 will be diverted via Chipyana Buzurg, Khurja Jn., Mitawali and Agra Cantonment railway stations.

Train No. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Lakshadweep Express, scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin on December 23 will be diverted via Chipyana Buzurg, Khurja Jn, Mitawali and Agra Cantonment railway stations.

Train No. 12617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Lakshadweep Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam on December 20 and 21 will be diverted via Agra Cantonment, Mitawali, Khurja Jn and Chipyana Buzurg railway stations.

Train No. 12625 Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram on December 20 and 21, will be diverted via Agra Cantonment, Mitawali, Khurja Junction and Chipyana Buzurg railway stations.

Train No. 12484 Amritsar-Kochuveli Express, scheduled to leave Amritsar on December 23, will be diverted via Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rewari and Khutbav railway stations.

The following trains will be regulated as explained below:

Train No. 16343 Thiruvananthapuram-Madurai Amritha Express, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 10 pm on December 20 will be regulated at Ernakulam Town for 1 hour and 10 minutes on December 21.

Train No. 16650 Nagercoil-Mangalore Parasuram Express will be regulated for 1 hour and 30 minutes at Ernakulam Town on December 22, 23 and 24.

Train No. 17229 Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express will be regulated for 1 hour and 15 minutes at Tripunithura/Ernakulam Town on December 22, 23 and 24.

Train No. 12202 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Garib Rath Express will be regulated for 30 minutes at Ernakulam Town on December 23.

Train No. 07212 Kollam-Kakinada Port special train will be regulated for 30 minutes in the Kottayam-Ernakulam section on December 23.

Train No. 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Garib Rath Express will be regulated for 30 minutes at Ernakulam Town on December 22 and 24.

Train No. 08516 Kollam-Visakhapatnam special train will be regulated for 30 minutes in the Kottayam-Ernakulam section on December 24.

Cancellation/diversion

Due to line block to facilitate engineering works at Faridabad New Town railway station in Northern Railway, train services will be cancelled/diverted

