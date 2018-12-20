Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court sets aside Special Court’s order in favour of Uthup Varghese

Central Government standing counsel Suvin R Menon submitted the accused rushed to the UAE only to derail the probe in the case. 

Published: 20th December 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala high court

Kerala High Court. (Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the order passed by the Special Court constituted under Prevention of Money Laundering Act granting permission to Uthup Varghese, an accused in the nursing scam, to visit Abu Dhabi and directed him to return to India on or before January 5, 2019. 

Uthup was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for sending money abroad using hawala channels. Justice K Abraham Mathew issued the order on the petition filed by Directorate of Enforcement on challenging the special court order relaxing the bail condition and granted 45 days to visit Abu Dhabi for treatment.  On November 24, the special court had suspended the bail condition not to leave Ernakulam district for a period of 45 days, facilitating Varghese to leave the country. Based on the order, Varghese left the country on November 26. 

Central Government standing counsel Suvin R Menon submitted the accused rushed to the UAE only to derail the probe in the case. 

The court noted the Special Judge had observed Uthup wanted to go abroad in connection with his treatment. But Uthup did not produce even a single document to prove his illness. He was allowed to go only because of the fact that on two other cases, the High Court allowed him to go abroad. 

The Special Judge should not have allowed merely for the reason that in two other cases, the HC allowed Uthup’s plea.  In those two cases, his stay abroad would not affect the investigation. But this case was different and his stay abroad may enable him to destroy the evidence. The court directed the special judge to consider the bail application afresh if Uthup files a fresh petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Uthup Varghese

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp