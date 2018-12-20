Home States Kerala

New recruits to get same salary as empanelled staff

Even as the crisis over the termination of empanelled conductors continues in the KSRTC, as many as 1,093 services got cancelled due to the shortage of employees on Wednesday.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sacked empanelled conductors from across the state gathered at the Alappuzha KSRTC bus station as part of the long march on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the crisis over the termination of empanelled conductors continues in the KSRTC, as many as 1,093 services got cancelled due to the shortage of employees on Wednesday.    Meanwhile, a statement by KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary, saying new appointees will not be given permanent posting created some confusion, following which Transport Minister A K Saseendran corrected the same.  

Speaking to media persons in the morning, Thachankary stated the new conductors, recruited through the PSC replacing the empanelled conductors, will not be given permanent posting soon. Referring to their payment, they will be given the salary of empanelled conductors only. 

However, speaking at the meeting of top officials in the evening, Saseendran corrected the same and made it clear the new recruits will be given all the benefits as per the reserve conductor posts advised by the PSC. The minister and the CMD were attending the top officials’ meeting to address the current crisis due to shortage of conductors at the corporation chief office. The issue has exposed the differences within the corporation over appointment of new conductors through PSC. 

In the morning Thachankary stated the new recruits will be regularised only after one year. “They would not be given the salary proposed by the PSC and these employees will be regularised in the corporation only after assessing their performance,” said Thachankary.  

Meanwhile, in connection with various initiatives to overcome the current crisis, the corporation has asked 700 permanent staffs who are on long leave to immediately report for duty. 

Thachankary pointed out the cancellation of the services has not affected the corporation financially. “The corporation’s new experiment to cut short those services having less collection seems to be a success. Therefore, the shortage of services has not affected the corporation financially,” he added.  

Sacked conductors begin long march to Secretariat

Alappuzha: The long march organised by the conductors terminated from KSRTC and their family members began from the Alappuzha KSRTC bus station on Wednesday. Thousands of sacked employees sacked are participating in the march.  The march was officially inaugurated at the KSRTC bus station and concluded at the EMS stadium. The journey will resume from the stadium at 6 am on Thursday, and rest when they reach Haripad station.

Dinesh Babu, a representative of the empanelled conductors said, the rally will rest at Karunagapally on Friday, Kollam on Saturday and Attingal on Sunday. The rally will reach the Secretariat on Monday noon and a mass petition will be filed with the Chief Minister. Trade union leader S V Joshy presided over the meeting.  Various union leaders Gopalakrishnan (CITU), V Mohandas (AITUC), and Anilkumar (INTUC) spoke. Around 2,500 conductors are participating in the march in their uniforms. 

Steps to overcome the crisis
Driver-cum-conductor system to be followed in other services 
Corporation plans to launch conductor-less services and currency-less digital ticketing system for long distance services
Other corporation employees, those who have conductor licences, will be appointed  conductors with a salary hike
Permanent conductors will be posted with more number of duties
Unit officers can select conductors who are capable of generating more revenue, irrespective of their seniority  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
empanelled staff KSRTC Tomin J Thachankary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp