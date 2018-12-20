New recruits to get same salary as empanelled staff

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the crisis over the termination of empanelled conductors continues in the KSRTC, as many as 1,093 services got cancelled due to the shortage of employees on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a statement by KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary, saying new appointees will not be given permanent posting created some confusion, following which Transport Minister A K Saseendran corrected the same.

Speaking to media persons in the morning, Thachankary stated the new conductors, recruited through the PSC replacing the empanelled conductors, will not be given permanent posting soon. Referring to their payment, they will be given the salary of empanelled conductors only.

However, speaking at the meeting of top officials in the evening, Saseendran corrected the same and made it clear the new recruits will be given all the benefits as per the reserve conductor posts advised by the PSC. The minister and the CMD were attending the top officials’ meeting to address the current crisis due to shortage of conductors at the corporation chief office. The issue has exposed the differences within the corporation over appointment of new conductors through PSC.

In the morning Thachankary stated the new recruits will be regularised only after one year. “They would not be given the salary proposed by the PSC and these employees will be regularised in the corporation only after assessing their performance,” said Thachankary.

Meanwhile, in connection with various initiatives to overcome the current crisis, the corporation has asked 700 permanent staffs who are on long leave to immediately report for duty.

Thachankary pointed out the cancellation of the services has not affected the corporation financially. “The corporation’s new experiment to cut short those services having less collection seems to be a success. Therefore, the shortage of services has not affected the corporation financially,” he added.

Sacked conductors begin long march to Secretariat

Alappuzha: The long march organised by the conductors terminated from KSRTC and their family members began from the Alappuzha KSRTC bus station on Wednesday. Thousands of sacked employees sacked are participating in the march. The march was officially inaugurated at the KSRTC bus station and concluded at the EMS stadium. The journey will resume from the stadium at 6 am on Thursday, and rest when they reach Haripad station.

Dinesh Babu, a representative of the empanelled conductors said, the rally will rest at Karunagapally on Friday, Kollam on Saturday and Attingal on Sunday. The rally will reach the Secretariat on Monday noon and a mass petition will be filed with the Chief Minister. Trade union leader S V Joshy presided over the meeting. Various union leaders Gopalakrishnan (CITU), V Mohandas (AITUC), and Anilkumar (INTUC) spoke. Around 2,500 conductors are participating in the march in their uniforms.

Steps to overcome the crisis

Driver-cum-conductor system to be followed in other services

Corporation plans to launch conductor-less services and currency-less digital ticketing system for long distance services

Other corporation employees, those who have conductor licences, will be appointed conductors with a salary hike

Permanent conductors will be posted with more number of duties

Unit officers can select conductors who are capable of generating more revenue, irrespective of their seniority