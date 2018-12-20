PM Modi to kick-start BJP's state-level election campaign on January 6

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the BJP election campaign on January 6 at Pathanamthitta. He will also address a public meeting in Thrissur on January 27 at a Yuva Morcha function.

The decision was taken at the party core committee meeting on Wednesday. Also BJP national president Amit Shah will be addressing a public meeting at Palakkad on December 31.

The meeting also discussed the Sabarimala issue at length and there was criticism against the party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai’s style of functioning.

A senior leader told the meeting the BJP was not able to properly communicate the Sabarimala issue among the masses and how the Ayyappa devotees were hounded and attacked by the police under direction from the non believers of the Left Government.

Another leader came out against the untimely call of hartal and pointed out the good work done during the Sabarimala issue were all squandered by the hartal and the grass root party workers did not have any answers to the questions on the declaration of hartal. This leader also pointed out the hartal has turned even the BJP supporters against the party.

Modi's visit will give an impetus to the BJP which is rudderless in the political climate of the state during the Sabarimala issue with the indefinite hunger strike not striking a chord with the people.