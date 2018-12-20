Home States Kerala

PM Modi to kick-start BJP's state-level election campaign on January 6

BJP national president Amit Shah will be addressing a public meeting at Palakkad on December 31. 

Published: 20th December 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Modi (EPS | File)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the BJP election campaign on January 6 at Pathanamthitta. He will also address a public meeting in Thrissur on January 27 at a Yuva Morcha function.

The decision was taken at the party core committee meeting on Wednesday. Also BJP national president Amit Shah will be addressing a public meeting at Palakkad on December 31. 

The meeting also discussed the Sabarimala issue at length and there was criticism against the party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai’s style of functioning. 

A senior leader told the meeting the BJP was not able to properly communicate the Sabarimala issue among the masses and how the Ayyappa devotees were hounded and attacked by the police under direction from the non believers of the Left Government.

Another leader came out against the untimely call of hartal and pointed out the good work done during the Sabarimala issue were all squandered by the hartal and the grass root party workers did not have any answers to the questions on the declaration of hartal. This leader also pointed out the hartal has turned even the BJP supporters against the party.

Modi's visit will give an impetus to the BJP which is rudderless in the political climate of the state during the Sabarimala issue with the indefinite hunger strike not striking a chord with the people. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Kerala BJP P S Sreedharan Pillai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp