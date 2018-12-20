Home States Kerala

Post-flood housing work will be completed by March: Pinarayi Vijayan

The CM said centralised waste treatment plants were the need of the hour. People should be taken into confidence that the new plants will not create issues and produce power.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arranging his chair at the annual review meeting of department heads and district collectors at Government Guest House in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally and Chief Secretary Tom Jose look on | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked District Collectors to complete house construction for flood victims before March 31. He urged them to take up the Rebuild Kerala activities as a challenge.

The CM was speaking at the annual conference of department heads and Collectors on Wednesday. “Collectors should integrate the plan projects and reconstruction activities. New Kerala should be created as a sustainable model,” he said.

The CM asked the Collectors to speed up action on petitions by flood victims. Financial assistance should be distributed in a time-bound manner. Compassionate decision should be taken in case of victims who live on puramboke land, he said.

District-level banking committee meetings should be convened to resolve loan-related issues. Block-level adalats should be completed before January 15. Maximum works of roads and houses should be completed in the present fiscal. Special focus should be given on livelihood development programmes. Man days under the MGNREGS should be enhanced, the CM said.

He asked the Collectors to lay focus on reconstruction of schools, anganwadis, primary health centres and roads. 

The works should be reviewed every two weeks. Coordination of departments should be ensured in the functioning of missions. Infrastructure development and land acquisition should be undertaken without delay.

The CM said centralised waste treatment plants were the need of the hour. People should be taken into confidence that the new plants will not create issues and produce power. Strict action be taken against attempts to disrupt communal harmony. 

Action will be taken to dispose of the vehicles seized by police stations. There should be proper communication between the Collectors and police.

He thanked the officials for their wholehearted support to the flood rehabilitation and reconstruction activities.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan asked the officials to speed up revenue recovery collections. Ministers K Krishnankutty, Ramachandran Kadannappally, E P Jayarajan, Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran, K K Shailaja, C Raveendranath, K T Jaleel, Kadakampally Surendran, V S Sunil Kumar, P Thilothaman, K Raju and Chief Secretary Tom Jose spoke. 

The plan ahead 

Collectors have been asked to integrate the plan projects and reconstruction activities. 

District-level banking committee meetings should be convened to resolve loan-related issues. Block-level adalats should be completed before January 15. 

