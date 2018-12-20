Purification rites performed at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Purification ceremony was performed at Lord Ayyappa temple here on Wednesday to rectify the violation of the ongoing practice by police personnel who entered the temple premises by wearing shoes.

Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru performed the ceremony by pouring ‘punyaham’ brought from the Sreekovil of the temple on the temple premises during uchcha pooja.

The police personnel, who were giving security to the pilgrims from the transgender community on Tuesday, allegedly violated temple practices by entering the premises of Lord Ayyappa temple and Malikappuram Devi temple by wearing shoes.

The violation of the temple practices created a controversy when the police personnel refused to relent even after the violation was brought to their attention by the devotees and the Devaswom employees. However, the Sannidhanam police special officer intervened and asked the police personnel to adhere to the ongoing practice while they are on duty the at temple.