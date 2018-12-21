Home States Kerala

BJP-RSS activists arrested for placing wreath at NSS office

The police registered a case under IPC 153 (A) for creating communal hatred based on a complaint lodged by the Karayogam leaders.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Nooranad police arrested RSS-BJP activists Vikaraman Nair, 48, Munduvelil house, ward 7 of  Palamel panchayat, and Sreejith, 22, Thannickal house, Palamel, for placing a wreath and hoisting a black flag at the NSS Karayogam, Kudassanad, in Palamel panchayat near Mavelikkara on Thursday. According to the police, Vikraman and Sreejith were members of the Karayogam as well.

“After placing a wreath, they wrote a condolence message in the name of the NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on November 7,” said SI Biju V. The miscreants spread chilli powder near the wreath and flag pole to mislead the sniffer dogs. The police traced the miscreants after zeroing in on the persons who purchased the wreath and chilli powder. A total of six members are involved in the conspiracy and four others are absconding, the police said. 

The police registered a case under IPC 153 (A) for creating communal hatred based on a complaint lodged by the Karayogam leaders. At the time of the incident, the Sabarimala women’s entry issue was a hot button topic in the state and the NSS and BJP activists were protesting against the government’s stance.

So the miscreants tried to flare up communal hatred by placing a wreath. Similar acts were reported in various places in the state. The accused were produced before the Mavelikkara Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded to judicial custody, the police said.

TAGS
RSS-BJP activists Kerala Police

