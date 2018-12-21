Home States Kerala

1,472 reserve conductors get appointment order

The process to verify the advice memo, qualification and other documents of the recruits was conducted at the Transport Bhavan on Thursday.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

A PSC appointee receiving her appointment order from KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary at Transport Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday | B P DEEPU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Of the 4,051 PSC-advised candidates posted as KSRTC conductors, 1,472 have been appointed as reserve conductors on Friday. On the first day, a majority of the recruits were posted in depots away from their home unit. KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary has directed to provide temporary licences to the new conductors so they can join immediately.

The process to verify the advice memo, qualification and other documents of the recruits was conducted at the Transport Bhavan on Thursday. As many as 4,051 candidates from the PSC list were asked to join KSRTC after the HC order to post them by replacing the empanelled conductors. The CMD mentioned a monthly temporary conductor licence will be issued to the new recruits.

“The temporary licence is being provided with the authority of the MD’s special power as a solution to the current crisis,” said Thachankary. The MD also warned new employees should not fall into the old habits of taking leave and going for other jobs after joining KSRTC. “If the reserve conductors have plans to join here and go for other jobs then they need not join. Only those candidates willing to work here for at least three years should accept the appointment order,” said the CMD.

As per the appointment order, his/her initial appointment will be as reserve conductor on daily wage at the rate of 1/26 of the minimum of their basic pay (`9,940 - `21,180) in the lowest grade of conductor. They have been asked to join by Friday. To reduce the shortage of schedules, the management has decided to skip the weeklong training for the new recruits at the Staff Training College and to send them to the respective units after their appointment.

These 1,472 new appointees will be posted for their regular duties after a two-day training. Of these appointed candidates over 200 of them have asked for three months leave. The corporation is expecting another 500 more candidates to take the appointment within 45 days. Many candidates who were not able to reach the office for appointment as they were out of station have requested for extension to join duty. “They will be sent a registered post and as per the rule they have to join duty within 15 days,” said a top official of KSRTC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC conductors PSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp