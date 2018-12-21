Church scuffle: Four admitted to hospital

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOTHAMANGALAM: Four people, including three women, were injured when parishioners, who tried to attack the vicar while he attempted to enter Kothamangalam church, clashed with the police on Thursday morning. Alice Elias, Lissy Cherupurathat, Johncy C M and Susan Elias were admitted to the Baselious Hospital in the town. Doctors said their injuries were not serious and they would be discharged soon.

Alice, 68, fell unconscious at the police station when she was arrested for protesting against the vicar’s entry. “When we were protesting at the front of the church, we were forcibly dragged away by the police. They did not even consider my age,” she said.Emotions ran high when parishioners spoke about the day’s event.

“We never imagined that a day would come when we would have to let go of our church. I was baptised here and desire to be buried here. How can we leave it to the Orthodox faction and have no claim over the church?” asked Lissy. Johncy, 51, has been working in the Church for the past 17 years. “I cannot imagine letting our church go,” he said.