Congress will stay away from ‘communal wall’ and Ayyappa Jyothi: Mullappally Ramachandran

He said people arguing for gender equality had insulted Viji, wife of deceased Sanal who was thrown before a moving vehicle by a DySp in Neyyattinkara.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 02:40 AM

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

UVANANTHAPURAM:  KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Thursday said the party will not participate in the ‘communal’ women’s wall of the government nor in the RSS-sponsored Ayyappa Jyothi programme, which are dividing the state. Devotees believing in secularism and democracy cannot participate in the events, said Ramachandran. 

He termed the Ayyappa Jyothi programme, scheduled to be held on December 26, as the “face-saving exercise” of BJP which was conducting a hunger strike in front of the Secretariat with the silent support of the government.He also said the Ayyappa Jyothi programme lacked spiritual significance and was simply a political tool to counter the government’s ‘communal wall’ which the highly-educated Kerala society could easily understand.

“The government’s move has created a major division in society. Terms like gender equality and renaissance which the organisers are profusely using for the event, aim to cover up its communal nature,” Mullappally said.He said the ‘communal wall’ had totally excluded the NSS and also the Christian and Muslim organisations, whose role in renaissance was written in golden letters in the state’s history. He said the move to force government employees into participate in the ‘communal wall’ was a clear indication it will fail.

He said people arguing for gender equality had insulted Viji, wife of deceased Sanal who was thrown before a moving vehicle by a DySp in Neyyattinkara. “This shows the duplicity of the proponents of gender equality,” he said.

“Power Minister M M Mani dismissed the agitation by Viji for a government job and other compensation promised by the government as her whim. Another minister insulted actor Manju Warrier who backed out from the wall,” he said. He also attacked the state CPM for protecting P K Sasi, who is facing sexual abuse charges.

