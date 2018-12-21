Home States Kerala

Fast-track land cases, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells Collectors

 The District Collectors should act swiftly when encroachment of government land comes to their attention, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The District Collectors should act swiftly when encroachment of government land comes to their attention, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Addressing the annual review meeting of the District Collectors here, Pinarayi said they should immediately take note of the encroachments and launch action to plug the issue.

The procedure to distribute land to the tribals should be expedited and the corpus fund utilisation should be monitored, he said. The Chief Minister also directed the Collectors to pay special attention to garbage treatment.

“The Collectors should interfere in realising centralised solid waste treatment plants. Steps should be taken to ensure septic waste does not get mixed with drinking water,” he said. He underscored the need for buiilding public toilets with the help of various organisations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Fast-track land cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp