Fast-track land cases, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells Collectors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Collectors should act swiftly when encroachment of government land comes to their attention, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Addressing the annual review meeting of the District Collectors here, Pinarayi said they should immediately take note of the encroachments and launch action to plug the issue.

The procedure to distribute land to the tribals should be expedited and the corpus fund utilisation should be monitored, he said. The Chief Minister also directed the Collectors to pay special attention to garbage treatment.

“The Collectors should interfere in realising centralised solid waste treatment plants. Steps should be taken to ensure septic waste does not get mixed with drinking water,” he said. He underscored the need for buiilding public toilets with the help of various organisations.