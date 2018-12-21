Government staffers’ participation in women’s wall purely voluntary: Kerala Government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: No government employee will be compelled to participate in the women’s wall announced by the government and those who stay away will not be proceeded against, the Kerala High Court was informed on Thursday. The submission by the government was recorded by the court.

The HC also noted the submission there was no fund diversion from the Flood Relief Fund for the wall which was a totally different campaign under the auspices of the Women and Child Development Department. Allegations of fund diversion from other government projects are baseless.

There is absolutely no wastage of resources or manpower. It was part of the campaign envisaged in the government’s policy decision, details of which were spelt out in the Governor’s Address and budget speech. In the 2018-19 budget speech, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had set apart Rs 50 crore for various schemes aimed at preventing atrocities against women, the court was told. Kerala has to transform itself into a modern-day society having awareness on gender justice. Strong ideological campaigns have to be initiated in our society to expose anti-women activities. The women’s wall is one such government campaign.

The last quarter of the financial year is nearing and it is necessary to implement the programmes announced in the budget before the financial year ends. It is just like any other programme being conducted under the patronage or funding of the government, the HC was told.