Home States Kerala

Government staffers’ participation in women’s wall purely voluntary: Kerala Government

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had set apart Rs 50 crore for various schemes aimed at preventing atrocities against women, the court was told.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  No government employee will be compelled to participate in the women’s wall announced by the government and those who stay away will not be proceeded against,  the Kerala High Court was informed on Thursday. The submission by the government was recorded by the court.

The HC also noted the submission there was no fund diversion from the Flood Relief Fund for the wall which was a totally different campaign under the auspices of the Women and Child Development Department. Allegations of fund diversion from other government projects are baseless. 

There is absolutely no wastage of resources or manpower. It was part of the campaign envisaged in the government’s policy decision, details of which were spelt out in the Governor’s Address and budget speech. In the 2018-19 budget speech, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had set apart Rs 50 crore for various schemes aimed at preventing atrocities against women, the court was told. Kerala has to transform itself into a modern-day society having awareness on gender justice. Strong ideological campaigns have to be initiated in our society to expose anti-women activities. The women’s wall is one such government  campaign. 

The last quarter of the financial year is nearing and it is necessary to implement the programmes announced in the budget before the financial year ends. It is just like any other programme being conducted under the patronage or funding of the government, the HC was told. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
women’s wall Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp