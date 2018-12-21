Home States Kerala

‘How can temporary hands continue in service for more than a decade?’

The High Court on Thursday expressed surprise over KSRTC allowing temporary employees to continue in service for 10 and 14 years.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Thursday expressed surprise over KSRTC allowing temporary employees to continue in service for 10 and 14 years. Other than KSRTC which other state-run corporation will allow temporary employees to remain in service for over a decade, quipped the High Court, while considering a petition filed by the candidates who had received PSC advise memo.

A Division Bench comprising Justice V Chaitambaresh and Justice R Narayana Pisharadi also enquired about the rights of the empanelled conductors. P C Sasidharan, counsel for the Public Service Commission, submitted that in terms of additional Functions Act with reference to the KSRTC, all direct recruitment to the force in the service, except the exempted post like Managing Director and Finance officers, should be made from the list furnished by the PSC.

The employment exchange hands can be appointed only for a period of 180 days and if the services are to be continued beyond that period, a certificate from the employment exchange should be obtained. Meanwhile, the empanelled conductors also approached the court seeking to modify the interim order against them.

They sought permission to continue service until the completion of the appointment process through PSC. The court reserved its order on the petitions filed by the candidates, who had received advise memo, seeking a directive to appoint them as reserve conductors. The court will pronounce its judgment on Friday.

