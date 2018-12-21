Kerala woman evicted from autorickshaw during rain, driver's license suspended
After boarding from Chilavannoor auto stand, the woman was asked to leave the vehicle midway by the driver while it was raining outside.
The license of an autorickshaw driver who forcefully evicted a female passenger during string rain and wind was suspended by the Road Transport Officer (RTO) following an investigation.
The action was taken upon acting on a complaint filed by a Kochi-based young woman, who boarded the auto driven by Ratheesh, a resident of Chilavannoor in Kochi.
After boarding from Chilavannoor auto stand, the woman was asked to leave the vehicle midway by the driver while it was raining outside. She filed a complaint with the RTO, stating that she had to reach her destination by foot in the shower. Her complaint also stated that the drop-off point was clearly told before the journey began.
The driver's license was suspended for a month following his confession before the investigation team.