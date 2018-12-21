Kerala woman evicted from autorickshaw during rain, driver's license suspended

By Online Desk

The license of an autorickshaw driver who forcefully evicted a female passenger during string rain and wind was suspended by the Road Transport Officer (RTO) following an investigation.

The action was taken upon acting on a complaint filed by a Kochi-based young woman, who boarded the auto driven by Ratheesh, a resident of Chilavannoor in Kochi.

After boarding from Chilavannoor auto stand, the woman was asked to leave the vehicle midway by the driver while it was raining outside. She filed a complaint with the RTO, stating that she had to reach her destination by foot in the shower. Her complaint also stated that the drop-off point was clearly told before the journey began.

The driver's license was suspended for a month following his confession before the investigation team.