Home States Kerala

Private bus owners to employ sacked KSRTC empanelled conductors

Private Bus Operators Association and All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation have expressed their willingness to employ all 4,071 empanelled conductors sacked by KSRTC.

Published: 21st December 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Private buses parked near the Kaloor bus stand and on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra stretch (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Private Bus Operators Association and All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation have expressed their willingness to employ all 4,071 empanelled conductors sacked by KSRTC. A meeting held a few days back had officially taken the decision. “We are ready to offer the conductor’s job to 4,071 employees who were sacked by the KSRTC. Since almost all of them have previously worked in private buses, we don’t have any issues in taking them back,” said M B Sathyan, president, PBOA.

Most of the sacked staff has more than 10 years of experience as conductors. “The only profession they know is the conductor’s job. The unprecedented lay off has put them in a quandary as almost all are the sole breadwinners of their respective families. Even their age don’t allow them to try for another government job. We are ready to offer higher wages along with other privileges. They will be included in Motor Transport Workers Welfare Fund Board as members,” he said.

Along with the food allowance, a private bus conductor makes Rs 885 a day. In contrast, empanelled conductors used to receive around Rs 500 for per day in KSRTC without any privileges. “Most of them have adjusted their lives to low salary by doing overtime. But KSRTC stopped it a few months back, putting the life of empanelled workers in a miserable state.

Our effort is to bring their lives back to normalcy,” said a member of AKBOO. Meanwhile, the Association members admitted that around 1,000 employees have already approached them seeking job opportunities. “The lay off actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise for us as we are facing acute staff shortage. It is true several conductors sacked from the KSRTC already approached us. We asked them to wait for the Association’s decision and that too came in their favour. Within a few days they will take the charge in our buses,” said a PBOA member requesting anonymity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp