Home States Kerala

‘Say No to Hartal’: Momentum builds  

It could be the perfect piece of news the state can have as it gets ready to welcome the new year.

Published: 21st December 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

The recent hartal called by VHP affected many. A scene from Ernakulam South railway station (File photo | EPS/Melton Antony)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/KOCHI: It could be the perfect piece of news the state can have as it gets ready to welcome the new year. The state’s tourism industry and trading community on Thursday decided to defy hartal calls by political parties and other organisations from next year.

The traders under Kerala Vyapara Vyavasai Ekopana Samithi  (KVVES), which comprises 36 associations, met in Kozhikode and took a decision to open all shops on every hartal day. They also decided to observe 2019 as anti-hartal year.

ALSO READ | Tourism stakeholders close ranks against shutdowns

“Buses will run, lorries will ply with goods while shops and establishments will function as on a normal day,” said KVVES president T Naseeruddin.In Kochi, tourism stakeholders under Kerala Tourism Task Force, which consists of 28 organisations allied to the sector, also vowed not to cooperate with hartals anymore. The Task Force also decided to move court over non-implementation of Supreme Court and High Court directives on hartal. 

Frequent hartals hit where it hurts
In the current year alone, there were 97 hartals called by various political parties in Kerala. While the general public is invariably inconvenienced, traders incur losses to the tune of J2,000 crore on hartal days

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-hartal year Kerala hartal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp