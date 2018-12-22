Accused on the run lands in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police can heave a sigh of relief as the accused who fled from custody earlier this month was arrested by Thrithala Police on Friday. Thafseer Darvesh, 21, from Ponnani, had escaped after splashing curry into the eyes of a civil police officer in the wee hours of December 5. ACP (Ernakulam) K Laljy confirmed the accused was detained by the Thrithala Police. “We will seek his custody when he is produced before court by the Thrithala Police” he said.

Two civil police officers who were on duty at the Ernakulam Central Police Station during the time were suspended from service in this regard. Darvesh hoodwinked the cops by throwing the spicy chickpea curry on the face of a civil police officer at the station and vanished while the cops managed to stop another accused person from escaping.

Interestingly, he had committed more thefts in the northern districts and Central Kerala even after fleeing from the prison. “He had committed about five thefts, including four shop break-ins and a motorcycle theft, since the escape,” said an officer.

The shop break-ins have been reported from Thrithala, Tirur and Kuttippuram in Malappuram and Kunnamkulam in Thrissur while the motorcycle was stolen from Pattambi in Palakkad, according to police officers.

An inquiry by the Thrithala Police based on the CCTV images from the shop he broke into led to his detention. The accused had shaven his head and his appearance was totally different from what it was when he escaped from the cell.

The Central Police had taken Thafseer into custody on December 3 in connection with a case registered for serial theft at Broadway and areas near Ernakulam Market a few months ago.