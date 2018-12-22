Home States Kerala

Five dissenting District Cooperative Banks have to forgo ‘District Bank’ status

Banking experts say that it’s wiser for DCBs to merge, giving them more credibility and flexibility, thus enabling them to sustain themselves in the highly competitive environment. 

Published: 22nd December 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the cooperative banking sector will transition into a two-tier structure with the proposed formation of Kerala Bank, District Cooperative Banks (DCB) that are opposed to the merger will have to transition into ‘Urban Co-operative Banks’. 

And, in the run-up to finish the process before the RBI-stipulated deadline of March 31, 2019, Kerala will be leaving out five dissenting UDF-controlled DCBs: Malappuram, Idukki, Kottayam, Wayanad, and Kasargod as the Kerala Co-operative Societies Act mandates a 2/3rd majority in individual DCB general bodies for mergers and acquisitions. RBI had given an in-principle approval for the merger of 14 DCBs with Kerala State Cooperative Bank, in October. 

Co-operative Department secretary Mini Thomas says the State is going ahead with the necessary processes for the planned merger, such as software, account and HR integration, under the guidance of the Kerala State Cooperative Bank. 

“Since the government is following the most democratic way in going about the merger, the DCBs, whose general bodies are unable to pass the resolution, will have to be left out for now and have to be re-badged as Urban Banks with new two-tier system,” said Mini. 

She added the state always has the option of amending the Act with an ordinance, but it is up to the lawmakers to decide upon it. Take, for instance, the Malappuram DCB, with its 80 primary agricultural societies out of 129 that constitute the general body being controlled by the UDF-allies, the State’s appeal to support the merger was resoundingly defeated at the last general body. 

Mini says the process of selecting a service provider for back-end software integration is in its last stages with final orders to be floated soon, which along with auditing of accounts and updated HR policies being decided by sub-committees formed by KSCB with representatives from various DCBs. 

Right now, nine DCBs use the ‘Finacle’ sfotware, ‘Datavision’ by two, ‘Virmati’ and ‘Banks24’ by one DCB each. 

“We are hopeful of fulfilling all the 18 conditions laid out by RBI by March 31,” said Mini, adding that the department has also invited applications for the post of CEO for the proposed bank. The task force set up by the State for the formation of Kerala Bank under the chairmanship of V R Raveendranath has been dissolved after the RBI. 

Banking experts say that it’s wiser for DCBs to merge, giving them more credibility and flexibility, thus enabling them to sustain themselves in the highly competitive environment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Bank cooperative banking sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp