Home States Kerala

Four-day Thanka Anki procession to set off for Sabarimala tomorrow

From Pampa, where the pilgrims will be allowed darsan of the Thanka Anki, the procession will leave for the Sannidhanam at 3 pm.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

K Muralidharan MLA prayers in front of Sreekovil at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Friday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The four-day Thanka Anki procession, carrying the gold attire to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa’s idol on Mandala Pooja day on December 27, will set off from the Aranmula Parthasarathi temple on Sunday.

The custom-built vehicle - which had been donated by, the late, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the erstwhile Maharaja of Travancore Royal family -  carrying the Thanka Anki will leave from Aranmula at 7 am. A 20-member Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) team will accorded a traditional welcome to the procession at Aranmula Ponnamthottam temple; Pampadimon temple, Kozhenchery ; Thriprayar temple, Thekkemala;  Elanthur Sree Ganapathi temple; Elavumthitta Bhagavathi temple and Prakanam Idanattidom Devi temple before the first day’s halt at Omallur Sree Rakthakandaswami temple.

On the second day on December 24, the procession will be given receptions at  Kodumthara Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple; Pathanamthitta Sree Dharma Sastha temple; Kumbazha Junction and Vettoor Sree Mahavishnu temple before reaching the Konni Muringamangalam Lord Mahadeva temple at 7 pm for the overnight halt.

The procession, after leaving Konni at 9 am on December 25, will be accorded receptions at Vettoor Sri Ayiravillan temple; Malayalappuzha Devi temple; Mekkozhur Rishikesa temple; Kadammanitta Rishikesa temple; Vadasserikara Prayar Sree Mahavishnu temple and Madamon Rishikesa temple before halting at Ranni-Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

On December 26, the Thanka Anki procession will be given receptions at Koonankara Sabari Saranasramam; Laha; Plappally and Nilakkal Lord Mahadeva temple before arriving at the Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple at 1 pm. From Pampa, where the pilgrims will be allowed darsan of the Thanka Anki, the procession will leave for the Sannidhanam at 3 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Mandala Pooja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp