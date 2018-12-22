Four-day Thanka Anki procession to set off for Sabarimala tomorrow

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The four-day Thanka Anki procession, carrying the gold attire to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa’s idol on Mandala Pooja day on December 27, will set off from the Aranmula Parthasarathi temple on Sunday.

The custom-built vehicle - which had been donated by, the late, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the erstwhile Maharaja of Travancore Royal family - carrying the Thanka Anki will leave from Aranmula at 7 am. A 20-member Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) team will accorded a traditional welcome to the procession at Aranmula Ponnamthottam temple; Pampadimon temple, Kozhenchery ; Thriprayar temple, Thekkemala; Elanthur Sree Ganapathi temple; Elavumthitta Bhagavathi temple and Prakanam Idanattidom Devi temple before the first day’s halt at Omallur Sree Rakthakandaswami temple.

On the second day on December 24, the procession will be given receptions at Kodumthara Sri Subrahmanya Swamy temple; Pathanamthitta Sree Dharma Sastha temple; Kumbazha Junction and Vettoor Sree Mahavishnu temple before reaching the Konni Muringamangalam Lord Mahadeva temple at 7 pm for the overnight halt.

The procession, after leaving Konni at 9 am on December 25, will be accorded receptions at Vettoor Sri Ayiravillan temple; Malayalappuzha Devi temple; Mekkozhur Rishikesa temple; Kadammanitta Rishikesa temple; Vadasserikara Prayar Sree Mahavishnu temple and Madamon Rishikesa temple before halting at Ranni-Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

On December 26, the Thanka Anki procession will be given receptions at Koonankara Sabari Saranasramam; Laha; Plappally and Nilakkal Lord Mahadeva temple before arriving at the Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple at 1 pm. From Pampa, where the pilgrims will be allowed darsan of the Thanka Anki, the procession will leave for the Sannidhanam at 3 pm.