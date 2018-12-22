Kerala CBSE Managements’ Association takes stand against hartals

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The frequent hartals being called by all and sundry at the drop of a hat have not only hit the functioning of businesses but also educational institutions in the state. Due to hartals, the students are losing out on academic days with the end result that schools have to rush through portions, said Ibrahim Khan, president Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association.

He said since CBSE and ICSE schools follow a national syllabus, they have to follow rules that stipulate a particular number of academic days for the completion of portions. “However, due to hartals, the schools are losing out on the academic days.” “The loss suffered by the students is immense. So, we request all the organisations and political parties to exclude the educational institutions from the ambit of hartals,” he said.