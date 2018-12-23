Home States Kerala

Adivasis stage protest march against recurring infant deaths

The activists of the Adivasi Action Council staged a protest march and blocked the Mannarkad -Aanakatti road at Agali on Saturday to protest the recurring infant deaths in Attappadi.

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Protest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The activists of the Adivasi Action Council staged a protest march and blocked the Mannarkad -Aanakatti road at Agali on Saturday to protest the recurring infant deaths in Attappadi. The march was held from the Kottathara market to the Kottathara tribal speciality hospital.

The chairman of the Adivasi action council T V Suresh said according to them, 21 infants had died this year in Attappadi though the official figures of the deaths were 15. He demanded a detailed judicial enquiry into the deaths.

He said that Rankamma was admitted to the Kottathara tribal speciality hospital on December 19, Wednesday. It was only on Friday night when she developed pain that she was shifted to a private hospital in Aanakatti on the Tamil Nadu side of the border. The infant was delivered via a C-section and it was due to the carelessness of the Kottathara tribal speciality hospital authorities that the death occurred.

The father of the child, Pazhaniswamy, later brought the body of the infant in an auto to the police station in Agali and demanded action. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem to the Thrissur medical college. The post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday and only then will the reason be identified.

In his speech, Suresh said that there were 28 departments functioning in Attappadi and they lacked co-ordination. The need of the hour is to entrust the functions of various departments to the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) office. He said that in all the other states, the ITDP office had judicial powers but not in Kerala.

The others who spoke at the protest meet included vice chairman of the action council V S Murugan, Moopan co-ordination committee president Mayakrishnan, etc.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Protests Adivasi Action Council infant deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp