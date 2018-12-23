Home States Kerala

CBI should be credible: Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said that CBI should be credible, otherwise the people will lose faith in the democratic system.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala releasing the book ‘Honesty Victimised CBI Politicised’, written by B R Menon, in Kochi on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said that CBI should be credible, otherwise the people will lose faith in the democratic system. He was speaking after releasing the book, ‘Honesty victimised, CBI politicised’ by Rear Admiral BR Menon (Retd), in Kochi on Saturday.

Pointing out the dramatic incident in which the CBI director was removed within a night, Chennithala said: “The power in this regard vested only with the high-power committee chaired by the Prime Minister. The Central Vigilance Commission can’t unilaterally remove the CBI director. In our democratic system, the functioning of government institutions should be fair and transparent.”  

He opined that the degeneration happening to the constitutional bodies has to be viewed seriously. “The political leadership and the administration may change, but the system should remain intact. Hence, it should be more accountable. The book penned by BR Menon reveals a saga of trials and tribulations of an honest and high calibre Indian Naval Officer who was persecuted by the CBI,” said Chennithala.

KV Thomas MP said that in present political scenario this book is relevant. Citing the ISRO espionage case, he said scientists, politicians and many high-ranking officers in the country get  victimised.

