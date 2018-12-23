Confusion in BJP camp over brass’ crossover to CPM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the BJP is striving hard to expand its support base in the state, by hoping to cash in on the public sentiments in the aftermath of the Sabarimala imbroglio, the resignation of five BJP workers, including two state leaders has surprised the rank and file of the party.

BJP former state committee member Vellanad S Krishnakumar, Yuva Morcha Pathanamthitta district president Sibi Sam Thottathil and three others joined the CPM on Friday, alleging the BJP state leadership was imposing the RSS agenda on the party. Krishnakumar said the BJP leadership didn’t bother to convene the state committee and discuss the Sabarimala issue. Krishnakumar’s wife Girija Kumari had contested the LS polls from Attingal constituency as a BJP candidate. Meanwhile, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said it was a ploy adopted by the CPM to confuse people.

“Krishnakumar was a former CPM leader, who joined the BJP following some difference of opinion with the leadership. The claim that he is a state committee member is false as we are yet to elect the committee. Sibi Sam was removed from the position by the central leadership three years ago. Other three people are not connected with the party. Our party workers will understand the motive and they will not fall prey to these tricks,” he told Express.

Sreedharan Pillai said the parties spreading rumours against the BJP will get the shock of their life when thousands of workers from various parties join the BJP at the ‘Navagatha Sangamam’, scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28.