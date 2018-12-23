Data intervention is infringement of fundamental right: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condemned the Centre’s decision to allow agencies to access citizens’ digital messages. According to him, the order released by the Union Home Ministry in nothing but an infringement into the citizen’s right to privacy and freedom.

“The order should have to be considered as a sinister move by the Centre to put the country under undeclared emergency,” said the Chief Minister M in a statement. He further added, “Even the media or people’s representatives or judiciary has not been exempted from this.”

While saying that the BJP government at the Centre had disregarded Constitutional rights and a citizen’s right of freedom of expression, the CM alleged the order is meant only to curb public opinion against RSS and BJP.

“The Supreme court itself had ordered that privacy is a fundamental right. The said order is of bad taste and is meant to put the freedom of the press in shackles,” said Pinarayi.