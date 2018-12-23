Home States Kerala

Emigration of ECR passport holders to Gulf countries sees 60 per cent drop

According to a report tabled in Parliament, the number of emigration clearances granted to Indian workers for going to Gulf countries was 7,75,845 in 2015, whereas it nosedived to 2,94,837 in 2018. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was hardly a year ago the Central Government triggered a controversy after it tried to issue passports with orange jacket for those falling under the Emigration Check Required (ECR) category, mainly blue collared workers. The Centre was later forced to drop the plan. 

However, if the stats available with the government’s e-Migrate system are any indication, the Centre need not bother much about the ‘blue collared birds’ as there has been a 60 per cent drop in the number of emigration clearances granted to Indian ECR passport holders going to Gulf countries for employment since 2014.

According to a report tabled in Parliament, the number of emigration clearances granted to Indian workers for going to Gulf countries was 7,75,845 in 2015, whereas it nosedived to 2,94,837 in 2018. 

Among the six GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE witnessed the maximum decline in the emigration of Indian ECR passport holders. If emigration clearance was granted to about 3.2 lakh ECR passport holders to Saudi Arabia in 2014, it plunged to 65,542 in 2018. Similarly, the UAE witnessed a decline of over 50 per cent, with the number falling from  2,24,037 in 2014 to 1,03,720 in 2018, followed by Qatar with number plummeting from 75,983  in 2014 to 32,492 in 2018.

According to External Affairs Ministry, there are a host of reasons behind this trend and the most prominent one being the economic slowdown in the Gulf countries, primarily because of the slump in oil prices. 

Coupled with this, the Gulf countries are aiming at filling up maximum posts both in the public and private sectors with their own nationals. Therefore, there has been a demand shortage for foreign workers in these countries. Moreover, a large number of Indians holding ECR passports reportedly travel to the Gulf countries on a tourist visa and get their visas converted to employment visa, thereby bypassing the e-Migrate system.

These numbers, as well as the number of non-ECR passport holders going to the ECR countries for employment, are not reflected in the e-Migrate emigration clearance data, said Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh in Parliament.  S Irudaya Rajan, professor at Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, said: “Though there has been a major drop in the emigration to Gulf Countries of late, I don’t think there would be around 60 per cent actual drop in the emigration of Indian ECR passport holders to the GCC countries. There would be some other reasons which have to be studied, only if the actual situation can be gauged. 

Even in Kerala, the migration survey conducted by the CDS has found that emigration from the state is falling and return migration is on the rise. But the stats of the e-Migrate system has to be subjected for a detailed study to ascertain if there is any such actual fall,” he said. 

Jagadees D, General Manager, NORKA-ROOTS, said: “The Centre had recently made ECR clearance mandatory for non-ECR category passport holders also to around 18 countries. However, the Centre later put it in abeyance following a request from the NRI diaspora and various quarters.” Though he refused to comment on the stats on the e-Migrate system, he said there has been a steady fall in emigration to West Asia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emigration Check Required

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp