K K Shailaja orders inquiry into infant death at Attappady

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja has ordered an inquiry into the infant death at Attappady. The minister has directed Health Services Director Dr R L Saritha to conduct an inquiry and to submit a report then and there. To discuss the issue of infant deaths at the region the minister will convene a meeting of officials concerned on December 31.

“An inquiry has been ordered. The allegation that gynaecologist took mass leave will also come under the ambit of the investigation.

If found guilty, strict action will be initiated against the doctors. The UN Children’s Fund will conduct a study into the recent infant deaths at Attappady. The government is committed to bringing down the infant and maternal mortality rates. Thus the infant deaths at Attappady is a serious issue,” said the minister.